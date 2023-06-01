RiverArts Members Show

RiverArts invites you to its First Friday reception, 5-7pm, celebrating the opening of its Members Show. This exhibit is one of the most popular amongst the artists themselves and visitors alike because of the breadth of media being shown and its open theme. The show runs from June 2-July 2 at its main Gallery and Gift Shop at 315 High Street, in the breezeway.

See the works of 55 artists and artisans. Take in a range of subject matter in paintings, prints, and photography. In addition, fine crafts are on display including digital phone photography, digital painting, ceramics, glasswork, metalwork, woodwork, pyrography, and various fiber media including hand felting, silk painting, quilting, hand knitting, and basket weaving. While at the reception, vote for the Peoples Choice Award.

Rob Glebe’s work will also be on display again this month in his private show located at the back of the Gallery. See his oldies but goodies as well as new aluminum 3D work and wall hangings. Have a seat on one of two of Rob’s benches which are also available for sale; they can go inside or outside.

On Friday, June 9, hear from the participating artists at the Artists’ Talk. Those interested in learning about their inspirations and processes will enjoy the give and take from 7-9 pm. Light refreshments will be served.

Just down the street is a new gallery space, “Gallery on High” at 200B High Street, located in the RiverArts Education Center, right next to the Clay Studio. This show will feature the wall hangings and fanciful copper sculptures of Cindy Bowers-Fulton. In addition to the works on view, Cindy also takes commissions to create sculptures for that special place in your yard or home.

Sharing this exhibit space is the pottery by Marlayn King and Marilee Schumann. Marlayn is popular for her functional work which incorporates a broad range of techniques and decorative designs. Marilee creates pottery with simplicity and elegance of design created to enhance the beauty of one’s home. The “Gallery on High” exhibit will be open First Friday, 5-7pm and Wednesday to Sunday 10-4 through the month of June.

RiverArts main Gallery’s regular hours are Wednesday-Friday 11-4, Saturday 10-4, and Sunday 11-3. If you are indeed inspired by this show, consider becoming a member. For information on upcoming exhibits, talks, classes, special events, and membership go to www.community.chestertownriverarts.com or call 410-778-6300.