Choptank Health Expands School-Based Health to Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers

Choptank Community Health System has expanded its School-Based Health Center program in Talbot County to include Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers’participants.

Children enrolled in Critchlow Adkins programs can now receive medical and dental care during the day when registered with the School-Based Health Centers at Easton Elementary, Easton Middle, St. Michaels, and White Marsh Elementary Schools.

“This is another step in advancing Choptank Health’s mission of providing access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all,” says Choptank Health CEO Sara Rich. “We’re grateful for the strong partnerships we have with Talbot County Public Schools, Talbot County Health Department, and the Maryland Department of Health to make school-based health possible.”

Choptank Health’s School-Based Health Centers provide in-person and virtual well and urgent care during the school year and over the summer months, with student enrollment required. Other services include health education and risk assessment, sports and other physical exams, dietary support, asthma management, and sick or acute care.

Photo: L-R: Choptank Health’s School-Based Health Center provider for Talbot County Public Schools Kim Fitzgerald, CRNP; Choptank Health SBHC Program Manager for Talbot County Jennifer Insley; Critchlow Adkins Executive Director Cristy Morrell; Choptank Health President and CEO Sara Rich; and Choptank Health SBHC Patient Services Specialist for Talbot County Melissa Jones.

Choptank Health’s registered dental hygienists will be providing dental screenings, fluoride treatments, sealant applications, and dental hygiene education. The dental screenings include examinations of the teeth and all soft tissues of the mouth—along with instruction on brushing and flossing, and education on the importance of eating healthy foods in good oral hygiene.

Rich says School-Based Health Centers often provide a child with their only form of medical or dental care, furthering the importance of this expansion of services.

Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers (CACC) is a nonprofit childcare program that is dedicated to providing quality, financially accessible childcare for children and their families in a nurturing, diverse, safe, and enriching environment. They offer preschool for children ages 2 to 4, before- and after-school care for PreK through 5th-grade students, and summer camp programs, with locations in Cordova, Easton, St. Michaels, and Trappe.

“Our motto at CACC is that we are building brighter futures for the children and families we serve. This includes helping them to stay healthy,” said CACC Executive Director Cristy Morrell. “We are thrilled to work together with Choptank Community Health to support the health and well-being of our students and their families.”

All Critchlow Adkins participants can enroll in the program and utilize any in-county SBHC site regardless of their ability to pay, with enrollment forms available at www.choptankhealth.org/schoolbased, www.cacckids.org, or at CACC’s five locations.

“This is a great step in expanding our School-Based Health Centers to help keep our communities healthy and thriving,” says Choptank Health Director of Community Based Programs Chrissy Bartz PA-C, MMS. “Access to health care at an early age can really make a difference in a child’s capacity to reach their fullest potential and can offer important preventative measures as well.”

Choptank Health’s School-Based Health Centers are located in five counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, providing dental services for Dorchester County Public School students and medical and dental services for students in Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot County Public Schools. A primary care mobile health unit is also used as part of Choptank Health’s school-based health center services.

“This serves as an important and timely reminder for all Mid-Shore parents that it’s never too late to enroll their students in school-based health,” says Rich.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical and dental services to more than 30,000 adults and children in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all. Medical services include primary healthcare, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health, chronic health management, and care navigation, with new medical patients now being welcomed. More is at www.choptankhealth.org.