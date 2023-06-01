Building African-American Minds by Building an Academic Center: A Chat with Dina Daly and Bill Ryan

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Since Building African American Minds (BAAM) opened its doors to the Easton community, the organization’s founders, Derek and Dina Daly, and its board directors have taken on several significant projects that would test any new organization. From establishing a campus on Jowite Street, adding classroom space, and, more recently, completely funding the gymnasium, BAAM has proven its tenacity in getting things done.

The latest case is BAAM’s project to build a state-of-the-art academic center to fulfill organizations tion’s long-term vision of providing learning opportunities to the entire community. From pre-k to seniors, the idea for the new building is to offer life-altering education programs for all ages.

The Spy asked Dina, BAAM”s executive director, and its board president, Bill Ryan, to chat about the almost $10 million facility and the powerful arguments of why this is so important to Easton in the decades ahead.

This video is approximately fiver minutes in length. For more information about BAAM or make a donation to the project please go here.