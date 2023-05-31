Studio B Art Gallery Opens “Wanderlust” Exhibit During Easton’s First Friday Gallery Walk

Studio B Art Gallery is proud to announce the opening of its latest exhibit, “Wanderlust,” which will debut during Easton’s First Friday Gallery Walk on June 2. This event marks the gallery’s newest “Art Salon Opening,” featuring stunning artwork inspired by worldly travels and exploration.

The “Wanderlust” exhibit is a celebration of the adventurous spirit, showcasing the art of the gallery’s globe-trotting artists who have captured the essence of their travels and experiences in their works. Visitors to Studio B Art Gallery will be treated to a visual journey that will transport them to various locations with inspiring new perspectives to spark the imagination.

Gallery artist Charles Newman will be at Studio B Art Gallery for the First Friday Art Salon. Charles was selected as the top 25 finalist for PleinAir Magazine’s 12th Annual $33,000 Plein Air Art Competition; he also just won second place at the Wayne Plein Air Festival.

“We are thrilled to present Wanderlust as our latest exhibit and excited to have Charles join us for June’s First Friday Gallery Walk,” said gallery owner, Betty Huang. “Our artists have truly captured the spirit of adventure and we can’t wait to share it with our community during the month of May.”

Studio B Art Gallery also has spots open for a 3-day Plein Air Workshop with Master Jove Wang on Sunday, July 16 – Tuesday, July 18, 2023. This is an amazing opportunity to learn from a master artist in this immersive three day workshop experience, and you are invited to work with Jove on location in Easton, Maryland. Jove will hold daily demos, lectures, and hands-on sessions as he explains his painting processes for creating his amazing works of art.

The “Wanderlust” exhibit will run through June and is open to the public during regular gallery hours. The “Plein Air Workshop with Master Jove Wang” is filling fast. Visit www.studiobartgallery.com for information on registering and learn more about the gallery, the events, and featured artists. You can also send an email to betty@studiobartgallery.com or call 443-988-1818 to register for the workshops or arrange a private showing this spring.

Studio B Art Gallery is located at 7 B Goldsborough Street in historic downtown Easton, Maryland. The gallery represents nationally and internationally known painters Hiu Lai Chong, Bernard Dellario, Ken DeWaard, Betty Huang, Qiang Huang, Charles Newman, Daniel Robbins, Master Jove Wang, and sculptor Rick Casali.