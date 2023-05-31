DrinkMaryland: Centreville Celebrates Maryland Makers on June 17th

When a group of 24 Main Street volunteers gathered in 2016 to create a new signature event to attract visitors to Centreville little did they know that their efforts would lead to the production of an event that not only attracts about 1,800 visitors from seven different states in addition to Washington, D.C., and Maryland, but also that the event would be equally popular with locals.

The event concept went from idea to fruition when Centreville Main Street approached the Maryland Wineries Association in 2017 to partner with the Town to celebrate Maryland’s craft beverage makers, artisans, and entertainers. Now in its sixth year, DrinkMaryland: Centreville – A Maryland Makers Event will be hosted on Lawyers Row and Broadway on Saturday, June 17 from noon to 5 p.m.

Admission to the event is free and attendees over the age of 21 (ID required) may purchase tasting passes to explore local wine, beer and spirits. Tasting passes are available for $20 in advance at drinkmaryland.org for $25 on the day of the event at the check-in tent on the corner of Broadway and N. Commerce Street.

This year’s event will feature nearly 40 Maryland makers, including live performances by Chesapeake Sons, led by band founder Jason Morton of Chester, and Philip Dutton and The Alligators, led by front man Philip Dutton of Worton. Emceeing the stage and engaging the audience with a special tasting session will be certified sommelier, national speaker and “edutainer” Laurie Forster of Easton.

Chesapeake Sons will be performing their signature blend of Southern rock. The band has toured throughout the United States as well as at a special international music festival in Lithuania, and has shared the stage with renowned music legends such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Eric Church, ZZ Top, Kid Rock, and Shooter Jennings. Chesapeake Sons was back in studio in Nashville, Tenn., writing and recording new music in mid-May, so the DrinkMaryland: Centreville audience may be treated to some brand new tunes.

Philip Dutton and The Alligators will perform some lively original and cover music that will evoke the sounds of New Orleans, and for good reason. Philip Dutton was born and raised in Louisiana and developed his musical chops from influences such as bayou two-step dancing music and the music of Zydeco pioneer Clifton Chenier.

Corporate Sponsors

DrinkMaryland: Centreville – A Maryland Makers Event is produced by event partners Maryland Wineries Association (MWA) and the Town of Centreville and is executed by a group Centreville Main Street volunteers and MWA staff and volunteers. The signature event is funded in part through the generosity of its corporate sponsors.

At press time corporate sponsors include: Platinum Sponsor: Shore United Bank; Support Services/Stage Production Sponsor: Queenstown Bank; Gold Sponsors: CR Realty and Rosendale Realty; Silver Sponsors: Joseph W. McCartin Insurance, Inc. and Rural Maryland Council; and Bronze Sponsors: Chesapeake Real Estate Associates LLC, Prime Lending, and Queen Anne’s County Library.

Artisans and food vendors

In addition to live performances and the chance to explore Maryland wine, beer and spirits offerings, attendees can check out a diverse selection of artisan wares. At press time, event artisans include:

Beltway Merch: Handmade Maryland themed belts, dog collars & leashes, cat collars, key chains, and hair accessories;

Brackish Wooder: Carved wooden signs and décor;

BroHo Sauce Company: Small batch hot sauce;

Chesapeake Shoppe: Handcrafted jewelry and unique designs;

Crafty Ness : Camping buckets, floral arrangements & more;

Emailine: Mirror sun-catchers & earrings;

Hometown Rustics: Handmade burlap wreaths & décor;

J and S Creations: Gourds; hair accessories; wood crafts & more;

KaitMadeDesign: Handmade polymer clay jewelry and accessories such as hair clips & beer can glasses;

The Moonlit Shell: Handmade jewelry, crafted with hand-collected seashells, pearls, and shark teeth recycled from oceans in the United States and abroad;

Pope's Leather: Handmade leather belts, bags, wallets & accessories; and

Resouled/Marilyn DiMarco: Reclaimed vintage doors and nautical charts transformed into unique wall art.

When the afternoon’s festivities work up an appetite, attendees will have an eclectic selection of food offerings to satisfy their hunger. Food vendors include:

BBQ Bueno: Chopped chicken, pulled-pork and sliced brisket, burrito bowls, sandwiches, tacos, nachos plus mac & cheese;

Carrie Sue's Cupcakery: Cupcakes & sweet treats;

Paul Gunther's Catering : BBQ chicken, pit beef & more;

Jimmy's Fat Rolls: Lobster, filet mignon, chicken and shrimp rolls, cheesy bacon taters;

Lucky Heart Bakery: Featuring the launch of a limited edition Old Bay soft pretzel as well as pies, cookies, artisan breads, and cinnamon buns;

Kent Island Crab Cakes: Crab cake sliders, crab topped pretzels, Smith Island Cakes, and lemon bars; & soft drinks; and

A Sprinkle of Magic Cupcakes: Cupcakes & baked goods.

To purchase a tasting pass for DrinkMaryland: Centreville – A Maryland Makers Event, visit drinkmaryland.org. For artisan or sponsorship information, contact Carol D’Agostino, Centreville Main Street manager, at mainstreet@townofcentreville.org or (410) 758-1180, ext. 17 or search for “DrinkMaryland” at townofcentreville.org.

All photos are supplied by Centreville Main Street, Chesapeake Sons/Jason Morton and Philip Dutton/Philip Dutton and The Alligators, which provide consent for publication purposes.