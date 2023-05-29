Thoughts on June by Kate Emery General

June is the sixth month of the year and the second of four months to have a length of thirty days. June has the longest daylight hours of the year. June is International Men’s Month, LGBT + Pride Month, Great Outdoors Month, and National Oceans Month.

June is a sunny month and by association, June symbols are bright and radiant. One of June’s symbols is the insect, cicada. As a Totem or animal guide, the cicada bears a message about awakening your creativity. The cicada is the longest living insect, which causes them to be a prominent and appropriate symbol of longevity. Several years ago, during a visit to Aix en Provence I was delighted to discover that the cicada features prominently in Provencal folklore. The cicada was sent by God to rouse peasants from their afternoon naps on hot summer days and prevent them from being lazy. Instead of being disturbed by the cicadas, the peasants found the sound of their buzzing relaxing, which in turn lulled them to sleep. Cicada pottery wall vases are found in many shops in Provence, they are thought to bring joy and luck to the family when hung in the kitchen. The cicada is one of my favorite insects so I bought several of the wall vases and hung them in my kitchen, a cheerful reminder of a beautiful trip.

June comes from the Latin Juno (luno). Juno was a powerful goddess who became the protector of Rome, wife of Jupiter, queen of gods, and goddess of marriage, childbirth, and fertility. Summer weddings are very popular, which may have started because of the blessing that Juno bestowed on those wed in her namesake sacred month.

June 3 is the full moon in June, a strawberry moon, the last full moon of spring. The Strawberry Moon was named by the Native American Algonquin tribes that live in the northeastern United States to mark the ripening of strawberries that are ready to be gathered. The new moon (June 18) is associated with beginnings, starting projects, and defining what you want to attract, this is a great day to set monthly intentions. The full moon, on the other hand, celebrates what you’ve manifested and completed — a time for reflection. I open as many doors and windows as possible on the day of the full moon, burning palo santo, sage, or lavender to cleanse the energy in my home.

June’s birth flowers are the honeysuckle and rose. The Greeks believed that the rose was created by the goddess of flowers, Aphrodite gave the blossom beauty and Dionysus gave it a sweet scent. Known as the Queen of flowers, roses have been used in herbal medicines for centuries. Rose water is believed to aid in healing of wounds, hydrating the skin, promoting hair health, and relieving headaches. The scent of roses can produce mood boosting endorphins. In Ayurveda, the rose is thought to soothe the heart and emotions. Studies have shown that rose hip powder reduces osteoarthritis pain due to its anti-inflammatory properties. Rose hips are rich in antioxidants and vitamins that help support the immune system.

Honeysuckle exudes happiness and abundance. Honeysuckle’s magical energy is emblematic of the sweet life, a vine that conveys the essence of all things that bring pleasure and joy. Herbalists make tinctures of honeysuckle flowers each summer to be used aromatically as a treatment for sinus pressure and relaxation. The scent of honeysuckle is known for strengthening intuition, connecting with our spirit, and heightening our psychic powers.

Most people born in June fall under the sign of Gemini, which means they see both sides of an argument. Appropriately symbolized by the celestial twins, this air sign was interested in so many pursuits that it had to double itself. Geminis are the social butterflies of the zodiac, they can talk to anyone about anything. Gemini is governed by Mercury, the messenger planet of communication. Born on the cusp of spring and summer, charismatic June babies are outgoing and friendly, making them attractive both inside and out.

June is one of three months to have three birthstones, Pearl, Alexandrite, and Moonstone . Pearl has always been associated with calming of the mind and being able to cure stomach ailments. Japanese folklore says that pearls are the tears of mermaids. Alexandrite is sought after for its chameleon like behavior, it is bluish green by daylight and red by night. It is an extremely rare gemstone and a fairly modern one to boot. Alexandrite was first discovered in the emerald mines in Russia’s Ural Mountains on the day of Prince Alexander’s birthday in 1830. The stone is considered to bring good luck, good fortune, and love. Moonstone, according to mythology, can bring magical and beautiful dreams. In some cultures, moonstone is a cure for insomnia and sleepwalking.

“Spring being a tough act to follow, God created June.” – Al Bernstein

Kate Emery General is a retired chef/restaurant owner that was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming. Kate loves her grandchildren, knitting and watercolor painting. Kate and her husband , Matt are longtime residents of Cambridge’s West End where they enjoy swimming and bicycling.