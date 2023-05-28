Godfrey’s Farm Blueberry Boogie 5K Walk/Run to Benefit Benedictine

Godfrey’s Farm 3rd annual Blueberry Boogie 5K Walk/Run, to take place on Saturday, June 17th, will once again benefit Benedictine. Last year’s event raised over $15,000 which included a matching gift from a generous donor that has pledged to match the funds raised again at this year’s race.

“The excitement from last year’s race was amazing!” commented Lisa Godfrey.“Working with Benedictine just feels right, because we can visibly see the impact each dollar raised has right here, locally. Students from Benedictine have been visiting our farm for many years. We love to see the excitement they bring and the kindness of their caregivers. This made our choice to support Benedictine an easy one!”

Last year, a generous Benedictine supporter pledged a matching gift and has once again pledged to match the funds raised in this year’s race. “We have supported Benedictine for many years and thought this was a wonderful way to give and bring recognition to both Benedictine and the partnership with Godfrey’s Farm,” commented Denise Kaczmarczyk.“We are so happy that Benedictine has been selected again as the beneficiary of the race and we look forward to seeing the results!”

Festivities at the event will include live music by Red Sammy, an American Folk Rock band, plus Godfrey’s homemade apple cider donuts and blueberry scones at the finish line, prizes and more. All race participants will receive an event shirt.

Registration starts at 8AM. Race begins at 9AM. Rain or Shine. Healthy Kids Run (10 and under) begins at 8:55AM.

Godfrey’s Farm is located in Sudlersville, Maryland. To register, please go to https://runsignup.com/Race/MD/Sudlersville/BlueberryBoogie5KRunWalk. Registration is $30 until June 1st and then $35 after and on the day of the event. Sign up as a team of 5 or more and get a discount on all the registrations.

For more information about Godfrey’s Farm, please visit www.godfreysfarm.com.

Benedictine is a non-sectarian, nonprofit organization helping children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities and autism achieve their greatest potential. For more information on Benedictine and how you can support their mission, please contact Claudia Cunningham, Chief Advancement Officer at 410 634 2292 or Claudia.cunningham@benschool.org.

About Benedictine:

Benedictine is a non-sectarian nonprofit organization supporting close to 200 children and adults with developmental disabilities and autism achieve their greatest potential and highest level of independence. Benedictine’s year-round educational program is one of only 26 nationwide to earn a two-year accreditation from the National Commission for Accreditation of Special Education Services (NCASES). This program includes home-like living and learning options on the Ridgely, Maryland campus, for children ages 5 to 21 who come from Maryland and surrounding states. Benedictine’s Adult Services program offers employment and vocational services for transitional youth and adults, ages 22 to 70+, in the community and those who live in Benedictine’s group homes in Caroline, Talbot, and Anne Arundel Counties. Benedictine’s Easton Community Services & Training Center prepares the adults it serves to enter the workforce and collaborates with the collaborates with the Talbot, Queen Anne’s, Caroline and Dorchester County public schools to provide services to their students through the Department of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) Program. Benedictine is one of the Eastern Shore’s largest employers with over 350 employees. For more information, visit www.benschool.org.