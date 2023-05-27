Delmarva Review: Girls and Dolls by Marda Messick

Author’s Note: “When I saw an old ‘Visible Woman’ in a battered box at a yard sale, vivid memories of the one I received for Christmas arose and prompted this poem. Having access to the nude anatomy of a grown-up woman felt thrillingly transgressive back then, though I had parental approval. The transparent plastic model was a sort of key to unlock the mystery of my own changing body, even as the prevailing model of womanhood was being questioned and disassembled.”

Girls and Dolls

The anatomical model of the female body

Santa left when I was ten was no Barbie doll.

The plastic lady came boxed with a skeleton,

vital organs, and the (optional) “miracle of creation”

transparent uterus complete with baby

that I could click in and take out,

although I didn’t know how a real baby

got in and out, or what to call a vagina and vulva,

parts I vaguely had but she didn’t:

she was plastica intacta down there.

The see-through Visible Woman

wasn’t visible at all except for her insides.

She (totally) could have opened the door

wearing Saran Wrap and a glassy look

of biological destiny on her non-face,

but like Barbie with those working girl outfits

the VW wasn’t intended to show me

a person to be reckoned with,

or to model the actual real

doing disagreeing choosing

the-hell-you-say visible woman

her bold title prophesied

and who was coming into view

the year I was ten.

Nevertheless she showed me

the sturdy bones of my durable body;

she showed me breasts and ovaries

and female embodiment;

from then on, from ten on

I was learning that it is vital

—listen, Invisible Girl—

to put in and take out,

to investigate and create,

to stand and show up in

my own visible, my own

miraculous self.

⧫

Marda Messick is a poet and theologian living in Tallahassee, Florida on land that is the traditional territory of the Apalachee Nation and other indigenous peoples. Her work has appeared or is forthcoming in The Christian Century and Literary Mama.

