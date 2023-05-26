The Monster of Gunpowder Rover: A Chat With Author Michael Stang

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One thing the hardships of the pandemic forced us to do was to determine how to spend our time during its long months of self-isolation and monotony. For creatives, the long blocks of time held a silver lining—time to explore their art form.

For retired emergency room physician Michael Stang, the pandemic’s mandatory partitioning of life offered a chance to rekindle his lifelong affection for writing.

That love for writing, meditative walks along the Gunpowder River north of Baltimore, and a fascination with regional history led to a series of ideas Stang began to shape into stories.

The result was The Monster of Gunpowder Rover and Other Fabrications, a collection of seven short stories Visionary Art Museum director Rebecca Hoffberger calls “seven wonder stories, each structured upon a skeleton of geographic and historic truths…and gifted breath by the pure power of imagination.”

Michael Stang will share his stories on Wednesday, May 31, at 6 m at The Retriever Bar as part of the Bookplate ongoing Authors and Oysters series.

For more event details, contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or contact@thebookplate.net. This event is free and open to the public, and reservations are not required, however the event on 6/14 with Smithsonian curator, Eleanor Harvey, will require reservations to guarantee a seat. Reserve your space by calling the shop at 410-778-4167. The next Authors & Oysters is scheduled for 6/7 with local favorite Jamie Kirkpatrick. All events are held in the back room of The Retriever, located at 337 ½ High Street in Chestertown, Maryland.

