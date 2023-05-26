MENU

May 26, 2023

Local Life Brevities

Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: Taking the Ferry to Trappe

Thanks to Genevieve Townsend we have this wonderful photo. Does anyone remember when bananas were a treat? “Steamboat “Dorchester” that stopped at wharf in Windy Hill, MD to pick up apples and peaches from local orchards. Remember my grandmother bought bananas when the boat came down.

Contact: Cathy Hill cvhill13@yahoo.com to share your old photos and purchase our collections photos. Comment, Like our page and join the Talbot Historical Society!

