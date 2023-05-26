MENU

May 26, 2023

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Ecosystem Eco Notes

ShoreRivers Safe to Swim Weekend Report

by Leave a Comment

Along with summer swimming comes ShoreRivers Bacteria Monitoring season has officially started. It is advised that people not to swim 24-48 hours after a major rain.

 

