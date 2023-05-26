MENU

May 26, 2023

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Local Life Brevities

Historical Society of Kent County Flashback: Getting Ready to Go to the Tea Party

Hoping for some good weather this Tea Party weekend! The lady in the carriage is thought to be Mrs. Mary South, wife of the photographer Col. John South, c. 1900. Courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.”

Join the Historical Society of Kent County. Please visit our website here.

