Meet the New Director of The Water’s Edge/Bellevue Passage Museums

From the Spy’s point of view, the Mid-Shore has never experienced a more exciting era for historians as local efforts to find and recover community history have reached an all-time high. And one wonderful example of this phenomenon is the appointment of Monica Davis as the first director of the the Water’s Edge and Bellevue Passage Museums.

Monica is a fourth-generation descendant of Bellevue’s Dr. Dennis De Shields. She had recently completed a three-month field study project co-sponsored by Washington College when the opportunity to become the new museum’s first director was presented to her.

In our first interview with Monica, she talks about her connection with the museums and the projects she hopes to develop as she settles into the new position.

First on her plate are two events over the next few weeks. The first is a presentation at the Talbot County Free Library on June 3rd, where local leader Richard Potter will join her on the newly released children’s book “RUTH STARR ROSE (1887–1965): THERE IS A CITY CALLED HEAVEN.”

And then, on June 17th, she’s be coordinating the museums’ Juneteenth Celebration Concert by the Maryland Spirituals Initiative at the Avalon.

We caught up with her during the chorale rehearsal.