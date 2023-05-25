Church Hill Theatre Seeks New Directors for the 2024 Season

Church Hill Theatre, in Queen Anne’s County, has been Delmarva’s premier venue for live drama for more than thirty years. CHT is actively seeking new talent to grow its reputation for excellence. If you have substantial theater experience and can commit the necessary time and attention, CHT would love to hear from you.

The Church Hill Theatre season, which will be announced in mid-June, usually includes four main stage shows (a mix of musicals, comedies, and dramas, each running for three weekends, an established summer camp for children, and occasional smaller productions. Directors receive a modest honorarium, but all the actors and crew members are volunteers. An estimated budget is created for each show’s set, costumes, and props, with musicals receiving a larger budget for musician stipends. Directors are responsible for managing the productions from auditions through the final performance, arranging an appropriate rehearsal schedule and recruiting a crew of set builders, costumers, light & sound designers, etc. CHT keeps a roster of willing and experienced volunteers for these positions but does not maintain a standing production crew.

Potential directors are invited to send contact information and a full theater biography and resume to the Theater Business Manager at businessmanager@churchhilltheatre.org. Once the 2024 season is announced, applicants will be invited to present detailed proposals for the show or shows they would like to direct. Applicants who are unfamiliar with the theater facilities may arrange to inspect the stage, check out the sound and lighting systems, and discuss any other concerns by calling 410-556-6003. The CHT website, churchhilltheatre.org, has additional information about the organization and past productions.