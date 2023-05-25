Chestertown’s 2023 National Music Festival Includes Something for Everyone

Chestertown’s renowned National Music Festival has announced its June 2023 concert schedule. From June 4-17, the Festival will bring together 28 of the nation’s most esteemed mentors and 100 promising apprentices, presenting over 30 events, ranging from major symphonies to chamber music, pre-concert talks, and master classes, plus dozens of free open rehearsals. Mentors are professional musicians who teach and perform all over the country; apprentices are young professional musicians on the cusp of their careers. Festival musicians come to Chestertown this season from 10 countries and 30 US states.

Concert schedules, tickets, and Festival Passes are available on the Festival’s website, nationalmusic.us.

Highlights of the much-anticipated 11th season include:

Monumental symphonic works, including the 7th Symphonies of Beethoven and Mahler, Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite, and Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun;

Performances by audience favorite and acclaimed guitarist Camilo Carrara;

Chamber music, including works by Prokofiev, Barber, Messiaen, Bartok, and Haydn;

A free Family Concert featuring percussion;

Forest Music, a unique performance art event in collaboration with Adkins Arboretum (tickets available at adkinsarboretum.org).

Garnering national and international attention will be the Festival’s performance of American composer Dana Suesse’s Concerto in E Major for Two Pianos, performed by the young Croatian pianists Petra Akrap & Katarina Nera Biondić and orchestra, conducted by Festival Artistic Director Richard Rosenberg.

“Whatever your musical tastes, we have performances you will love,” said Rosenberg. “In addition to our flagship orchestra concerts, try our ‘Lunchtime Chamber Bites,’ our special Family Concert, or our Market Music in Fountain Park and enjoy!”

Lunchtime Chamber Bites are short, free concerts featuring performances and discussion with the artists. The Family Concert and Market Music concerts are also free, as are several other events. All rehearsals are free and open to the public. Venues for concerts and rehearsals range from local churches to Washington College to the Raimond Cultural Center, MassoniArt Galleries, Sumner Hall, and more. Concert and rehearsal schedules are available on the Festival’s website, nationalmusic.us.

For apprentices, the National Music Festival advances the lives and careers of these promising musicians by providing access to world-class mentors and performance opportunities. Apprentices are chosen in a highly competitive process and attend the Festival on scholarship, free of charge. The Festival is a true community effort as Chestertown area residents open their homes as host families for apprentices and mentors, and Emmanuel Church in downtown Chestertown will provide lunches for the musicians on weekdays.

All tickets are held for pick-up at the concerts; no tickets will be mailed. A number of concerts are free, as are all rehearsals.

The National Music Festival is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council (msac.org) and the Kent Cultural Alliance (kentculture.org). For more information about the Festival, visit the website at nationalmusic.us or contact info@nationalmusic.us or (443)480-0221.