Ethan Morrison and William Fachet Named Constitution Alliance Scholarship Winners

The Constitution Alliance Fund has named Ethan Morrison of St. Michaels and William Fachet of Kent Island the recipients of their inaugural scholarship program. Each student received a $1,000 scholarship to be used at the college of their choice.

Fachet is a graduate of Kent Island High School and Morrison is a St. Michaels High School graduate. The students were chosen for leadership and service in the community, exceptional academic performance, and outstanding personal essays on the meaning of the constitution. The Constitution Alliance Fund scholarship program recognizes academic achievement and dedication to the principles of the Constitution and supports future careers in civic leadership.

The Constitution Alliance, in partnership with the Washington College Institute for Religion, Politics & Culture and Operation Frederick Douglass on the Hill, works to promote civic engagement through education and a commitment to uphold constitutional values and the founding principles of freedom.

For more information, contact Michelle Ewing at mpewing@hotmail.com, 410-200-5571 or Julie Quick, juliejoquick@gmail.com or 410-924-0904.