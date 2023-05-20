Spy Tip: Lydia Woolever on the Chesapeake Bay

One of Spy’s favorites Maryland writers (and Mid-Shore native) Lydia Woolever takes on the importance of the Chesapeake Bay in the current issue of Baltimore Magazine. In Lydia’s essay, she makes a compelling case that the Bay is not only critical to the state’s identity but extends beyond Maryland’s borders, impacting the surrounding states and the entire region.
Read it here.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.