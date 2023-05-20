MENU

Sections

More

May 20, 2023

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Ecosystem Eco Notes

Spy Tip: Lydia Woolever on the Chesapeake Bay

by Leave a Comment

Share

One of Spy’s favorites Maryland writers (and Mid-Shore native) Lydia Woolever takes on the importance of the Chesapeake Bay in the current issue of Baltimore Magazine. In Lydia’s essay, she makes a compelling case that the Bay is not only critical to the state’s identity but extends beyond Maryland’s borders, impacting the surrounding states and the entire region.

Read it here.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *