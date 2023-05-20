Looking for Andrew: A Chat with Author Patrick Smithwick

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On Thursday, June 1st, there will be an extraordinary event with former Dorchester Banner editor and Star-Democrat writer Patrick Smithwick at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton. Smithwick was known for attracting a large following a few years ago with his three remarkable books on his life in horse racing, which detailed his experiences in the highest levels of equestrian circles. However, the focus of this event will be more sobering and painful as Patrick shares the devastating story of his son, Andrew. After two-tours in Iraq, the marine veteran disappeared from sight a few years ago following his historic battle with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Spy contributor Matt LaMotte recently spoke with Patrick Smithwick about Andrew, discussing the impact on his family as they continue to search for him. Through this experience, Smithwick has gained a special perspective on how PTSD affects many of our nation’s brave returning veterans. Matt, who is also a friend and former classmate of Smithwick’s at Washington & Lee, conducted the interview.

This video is approximately 6 minutes in length.

Patrick Smithwick will discuss his book, “War’s Over, Come Home: A Father’s Search for His Son, Two Tour Marine Veteran of the Iraq War.” at 6:30 PM Thursday, June 1st at the Talbot County Main Library in Easton. Admission is free.