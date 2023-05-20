Gunston Seniors Honored in National Merit Scholarship Program

The Gunston School is pleased to announce that three members of the graduating class of 2023 have earned recognition from the National Merit Scholarship Program. Nicholas (Nick) Abell of Crownsville, Md., and Damian René of Easton, Md., received commendations, an acknowledgement given to students who participate in the program and demonstrate exceptional academic ability, recognizing their outstanding performance.

Additionally, Zacharia (Zach) Mozher of Middletown, Del., was named a National Merit finalist, a prestigious designation that places him among the top 15,000 students in the country, representing less than one percent of high school seniors.

The National Merit Scholarship Program is an annual competition that honors academically gifted students across the United States. It recognizes students who have demonstrated exceptional performance on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) and have exhibited remarkable potential for future success.

Nick is headed to Furman University to study mathematics, Zach is headed to Princeton University to study medicine, and Damian René is headed to Swarthmore College to study computer science and cognitive science.

