Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: Shedding a Tear in Wye Mills

The Wye Oak at Wye Mills, Maryland was believed to have germinated in the 1500’s! The Wye Oak held the title of the largest white oak in the United States since the American Forestry Association began it’s contest in 1940! On June 6, 2002 the Wye Oak’s massive trunk collapsed during a severe thunderstorm! Facts: dnr.Maryland.gov. This Talbot Historical Society Collection photo was taken shortly after it had fallen!

