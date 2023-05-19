Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum Summer Preview by Steve Parks

While the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is very much a year-round institution, its high season coincides with summertime. Although most of the museum’s visitors are amateurs at boating and fishing, its mission is to preserve the history and culture of watermen and women who made their livelihoods a vital industry of the Bay region.

While many of those who still make their living on the Bay’s waters do so in all seasons – sometimes under inhospitable conditions – for the rest of us, the closest we get to fishing, crabbing, or oystering is at a supermarket seafood counter. Hopefully pre-frozen. At best, we’re fair-weather fishers. “Summertime and the livin’ is easy,” as the Gershwin song goes, explains why Memorial through Labor Day is primetime at the maritime museum.

Festivals from Easter and Passover through the winter holidays draw well, but more so in the months after Memorial Day weekend. On the calendar, June 16-18 is the Antique & Classic Boat Show and Coastal Arts Fair. It’s followed by Big Band Night on July 1 with a live concert of classic standards and a perfect waterfront vantage point on the museum campus to take in St. Michaels’ early Independence Day fireworks. Watermen’s Appreciation Day on August 13 features a boat-docking contest, live music, and a cash feast of steamed crabs, beer, and more. (Bring your credit card.) Labor Day weekend brings the September 2 Charity Boat Auction and a chance to get out on the water yourself or take a step up in your boating ambiance. October’s Mid-Atlantic Small Crafts Festival and the Oysterfest on the 8th and 28th, respectively, are big draws and two of my personal favorites. (If forced to choose, I’d go for the bivalves.)

Of course, maritime museum attractions are not limited to festival events. CBMM is open daily except Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. And there’s so much to see that general admission tickets are good for two days – except when one is a festival day.

But what’s new at the maritime museum, those of you who haven’t visited since last summer or fall? Beyond all the permanent standing installations, CBMM’s curation team, led by Pete Lesher – also a Talbot County councilman – rotates special exhibitions yearly. Jen Dolde, the museum’s Folk Life Center manager, has curated “The Changing Chesapeake,” which opened on March 1 and runs through February 25, 2024. Seventy artists from both sides of the Chesapeake and all around its watershed produced 78 works ranging from tragic to comic commentary on what they’ve witnessed or are warning us about the earth’s devolving environmental burden on our children, grandchildren, and generations beyond. It’s an extraordinary, not-to-be-missed multimedia artistic expression of the emotional as well as practical impact of climate change on the Bay region that is our home.

Edward Klein of St. Michaels directly addresses this concern in his song, “What Did a Crab Look Like?” Performed on video at the museum by guitarists and vocalists alongside a printed commentary, offers the “hope that future generations . . . will not have to ask . . .” the title question.But we don’t need a fast-forward time machine to see what is and has been happening for years if not decades. Straight ahead as you enter the two-story exhibit from the first-floor Steamboat Building entrance, you can’t miss “Looking Out at the Ghosts of the Coast,” a quilted blanket collage depicting a window framed by a homey 3-D crocheted curtain and the view of a naked dead forest outside. It’s a homespun masterpiece by Laura Guertin, an earth sciences professor at Penn State, Brandywine. It’s one of a dozen, or so, Ghost Forest references in this show, as it is evident to where we live. Have you visited Dorchester’s Blackwater Refuge lately?

While the home Guertin depicts is not yet threatened – so cozy inside, warm as a blanket – the same cannot be said of the “Sea Rise” installation by George Lorie of Rockville, which takes up a big chunk of the central floorspace of the second-floor galleries. The painted and laminated wood project is composed of collective waves representing Bay waters lapping at a peaked roof – all that remains visible of some family’s lost home.

Barbed comedy is what we make of “Ospreys Don’t Wear Coats,” by Annapolis resident Nicholas Thrift, about his oil-painted native bird wearing an overcoat while grasping two (likely) non-biodegradable coffee cups.

Virtually all the arts are represented here. If it wears you out, peering at all this thought-provoking imagery, you’re encouraged to touch the art – rare in a museum – of printed poetry on painted maritime-themed boards. Bench seats nearby invite you to read one or two at your leisure.

Putting all this together in a manner that seems to make linear sense was the job of Jim Koerner, exhibition designer, who curator Dolde gives credit for “grouping pieces so that they connect and play off one another.” Jill Ferris, CBMM director of engagement, learning, and interpretation, is working to bring some of the artists back to the museum this summer for a presentation or an open conversation. We all need to have such conversations.



For more on “The Changing Chesapeake,” click on Val Cavalheri’s opening night coverage (https://talbotspy.org/cbmm-takes-on-a-changing-chesapeake/).

Accompanying this show is a related photo exhibit in a conference room across that hall, “The Coming Coast” by filmmaker/photographer Michael Snyder. His photo series captures a making-the-best-of-it scene, “Flooding, Norfolk, Virginia,” of a girl on a tree-limb swing whose flight is reflected in standing water below. “If you look out our backyard, it’s pretty much always flooded now,” says homeowner Angela Ramsay.

“Cafe on Smith Island,” photographed in Ewell, population 267, is augmented by an observance by Hoss Parks (no known relation): “I dig graves for a living. I may be the last one doing it because there ain’t nobody left. The young ones have almost all gone off.”

Still, life presses on elsewhere across the region. Among Snyder’s aerial photos is “New Houses Near Kent Narrows.” Lots of them. The Narrows, by definition, are all on the water’s edge.But aside from what’s new at the maritime museum, for those of you – newcomers, perhaps – there are free tours (with entrance fee) of such long-standing exhibitions as “Oystering on the Chesapeake” and “Waterman’s Wharf.” Or you can climb to the top of Hooper Strait Lighthouse, circa 1879, for better views of St. Michaels Harbor and the Miles River, or check out the working shipyard, where there’s always something nautical going on.



Finally, perhaps capping off the summer sometime in September is the new visitors center just to the left of the parking lots as you enter the CBMM campus. As you’ll see, it’s well underway and promises to be a more accessible entryway for everyone – wheelchairs and strollers included. Never mind the out-of-character 21st-century architecture: It’s meant to signal a welcoming destination for all ages and avenues of life.

Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum

10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through October; 213 N. Talbot St., St. Michaels bmm.org

Steve Parks is a retired New York arts critic and editor now living in Easton.