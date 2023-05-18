Joe Holt’s June First Friday Show at the Mainstay

On Friday, June 2 at 8 pm, jazz-impresario Joe Holt, host of the Mainstay’s monthly First Friday series, welcomes bluegrass fiddle player Nate Grower as his guest. Nate is perhaps best known as the fiddle player for performing artist superstar David Bromberg’s band. Expect an interesting exchange of genres.

During Nate’s tenure with Bromberg’s band, he has toured throughout the United States, Australia and Japan. In the process, he’s played with a steady stream of musical guests, including the late Allen Toussaint, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, John Oates (of Hall and Oates), Sam Bush, KebMo and Arlo Guthrie.

When Joe Holt was seven years old, his family moved from his boyhood home in Kentucky to New Jersey. His parents acquired a spinet piano, and the young boy’s course was set. But, in Joe’s words “If I had grown up in Kentucky, I probably would have ended up a bluegrass musician”. Was that on Joe’s mind when he invited Nate Grower to join him on stage at the Mainstay? What certainly was on his mind was that both he and Nate are natural improvisers. The show promises to be “a multi genre evening of musical fireworks.”

Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall.