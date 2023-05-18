Chesapeake Music Brings Jazz Artist Mary Halvorson to the Eastern Shore

Chesapeake Music is thrilled to present international performing guitarist and composer Mary Halvorson, winner of multiple DownBeat magazine critics poll awards and MacArthur Foundation “genius grant” fellow. Halvorson will be appearing with her Amaryllis sextet on Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Ebenezer Theatre in downtown Easton, Maryland. The concert begins at 8 p.m. and tickets are available at ChesapeakeMusic.org.

Halvorson has released over a dozen albums as a bandleader, and 60 plus as a collaborator or sidewoman. She has worked with such diverse musicians as Tim Berne, Anthony Braxton, Taylor Ho Bynum, John Dieterich, Trevor Dunn, Bill Frisell, Ingrid Laubrock, Jason Moran, Joe Morris, Tom Rainey, Jessica Pavone, Tomeka Reid, Marc Ribot, and John Zorn.

“We are fortunate to be able to bring one of New York City’s most in-demand guitarists, Mary Halvorson, and her sextet to Easton,” says Don Buxton, Executive Director of Chesapeake Music.

“This is truly a unique opportunity.”

Halvorson’s most recent albums, released in May 2022, showcase her string quartet writing, interpreted by The Mivos Quartet (Belladonna), alongside her new sextet (Amaryllis), which she is bringing to Easton. The sextet features Adam O’Farrill, described by the New York Times as “among the leading trumpeters in jazz;” Jacob Garchik on trombone who, among other things, has contributed over 115 arrangements and transcriptions for the Kronos Quartet; Patricia Brennan on vibraphone, described by The New York City Jazz Record as “one of the instrument’s newer leaders:” Nick Dunston on bass, described by the New York Times as an “indispensable player on the New York avant-garde [scene];” and last but not least Tomas Fujiwara on drums. Fujiwara has been described by Nate Chinen of the New York Times as having “a way of spreading out the center of a pulse while setting up a rigorous scaffolding of restraint…A conception of the drum set as a full-canvas instrument, almost orchestral in its scope.”

Come listen to whom Steve Dollar of the Wall Street Journal called “one of the most exciting and original guitarists in jazz—or otherwise,” and whom Francis Davis of the Village Voice described as “one of today’s most formidable bandleaders.”

Based in Easton, Maryland, Chesapeake Music is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to bring renowned jazz and classical musicians to delight, engage and surprise today’s audiences, and educate, inspire and develop tomorrow’s. They’ve been doing it for more than 35 years! To learn more about Chesapeake Music, visit their website at https://chesapeakemusic.org/.