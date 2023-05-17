Shore Leadership Celebrates Class of 2023 and Awards Ceremony

On Wednesday, April 19, alumni and guests of Shore Leadership gathered at the historic Tidewater Inn in Easton to welcome the Shore Leadership Class of 2023 and also held an Awards Ceremony to acknowledge some of the people and corporations who have made significant contributions to the success of the Shore Leadership program over the past several years.

The following Eastern Shore Leadership awards were given at the ceremony following dinner:

Founders Award: Dr. Murray “Ray” Hoy (individual), Talbot County Chamber of Commerce (business)

Chairperson’s Award: Amber O’Brien, Relationship Manager, Shore United Bank

Outstanding Sponsor: Accounting Strategies Group, LLC

Leader of the Year: Dr. Bryan Newton, Vice President Enrollment Management and Student Services, Wor-Wic Community College

Future Leadership: Savannah Winston, Owners, VanTech Business Solutions

The new class of Shore Leadership began their exciting nine-month journey with a 2-day Orientation Session on April 19 and 20. This session was led by Dr. Joe Thomas, Director of the J.B. Stockdale Center for Ethical Leadership at the United States Naval Academy, as well as Ms. Carol Graser, President of the Annapolis Leadership Group. During those two days, the class learned about Adaptive Leadership and the Theory and Practice of Leadership. The class also completed a team-building exercise around the village of Easton.

Members of the Shore Leadership Class of 2023 include:

Tia Bell, Channel Marker, Inc; Kate Bleile, Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore; Kevin Callahan, Saints Peter & Paul School; Shelby Eason, TreeHouse Foods; Joey Faulkner, Town of Easton; Michelle Hall, Chesapeake College; John Hines, Easton Utilities; Jen Hughes, Londonderry on the Tred Avon; Jess Iacona, Beacon at Salisbury University; Jess Kilby, Chesapeake College; Carolyn Lane, QLarant, Inc.; Hali Leeson, Provident State Bank; Grace Lyons, Candlelight Cove; Sarah Lyons, Shore United Bank; Brian Merriken, Sisk Fulfillment Services; Grayson Middleton, Delmarva Chicken Association; Jessica Mumbulo, Willow Construction; Jenni Murphy, Hope, Inc.; Amber Rash, Horizon Farm Credit; Don Richardson, Town of Easton; Stefanie Rider, Wor-Wic Community College; Dr. Jen Schrecongost, Queen Anne’s County Public Schools; Greg Snyder, The Arc Central Chesapeake Region; Jen Wawrzenjak, Toroid Corporation; Jason Wielgosz, Caroline County Public Schools.

Over the course of the nine-month program, the class will visit a different county on the Eastern Shore each month. In the morning, a Leadership topic will be discussed, and in the afternoon, the members of the class will get to meet and interact with business leaders from different industries in each of the counties. Leadership topics that will be covered over the nine-month period include: the Neuroscience of Leadership, Transformational Leadership, Leading Change, Leading Teams, Personal Mission Planning, and Coaching for Excellence.

Dr. Deirdra Johnson welcomed the class of 2023 in her opening address by stating “These next nine months will give you an opportunity to engage with various up-and-coming leaders as well as explore the various business industries on the Eastern Shore.”

If you are interested in learning more about the Shore Leadership Program, please contact Ms. Chris Caulk at shoreleadership@gmaill.com.

Shore Leadership is a component fund of Mid-Shore Community Foundation, a public foundation designated as a 501(c)(3) charity. A copy of Mid-Shore Community Foundation’s financial statement is available at www.mscf.org or by calling 410-820-8175.