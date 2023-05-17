Roald Dahl’s Matilda, The Musical Opening Soon at Church Hill Theatre

Roald Dahl’s Matilda, The Musical, will open at Church Hill Theatre on June 9th and run for three weekends until June 25th. With a large cast (including 19 local young people), an orchestra, and some nifty special effects, the theatre’s signature musical show is sure to sell out quickly. CHT management suggests you reserve tickets now on the website churchhilltheatre.org or by calling the office at (410) 556-6003.

Matilda was introduced to the world in the 1988 Roald Dahl novel about Matilda Wormwood, a bookish and courageous young woman coping with a dysfunctional family and an abusive school. Using her wits (and telekinetic powers), Matilda overcomes injustice and helps others in the process. Bringing Matilda to a new generation, the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of Matilda, the Musical won seven British Olivier Awards in 2012 and the Broadway version earned five Tony Awards in 2013. Since then, this musical with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and book by Dennis Kelly has delighted worldwide audiences.

Matilda, the Musical features the talents of eight young people of the area, Cece Bagshaw, Isla Clemens, Schuyler Helmsley, Camden Hubbert, Liam Kruhm, Russell Laing, Rooney Rosati and Charlie Thomas, playing the “Little Kids” who face their first day of school in Ms. Trunchbull’s (Kathy Jones) Crunchem Hall. They are greeted by the “Big Kids,” Maria Boone, Addyson Crooks, Olivia Coppage, Emme Dumont, Sam Holdgreve, Dalton Knotts, Joycelyn Matera, Helen Willard, and Travis Stotts who scare them with the threat of exhausting Phys Ed and punishment by “Chokey” if they fail to do as they are told. Thus begins the journey of Matilda played on alternating performances by Sydney Hill and Carly Mourlas, to survive her dysfunctional family and evil school mistress.

Featured in this musical are songs that range from “Miracle” in which proud kids sing about their laurels to the plea by Matilda to be just a little bit “Naughty” so that her parents would really listen to her. While parts of the story are humorous, some are sad, some are somewhat uncouth and crass, yet others lead to a child’s view of what being an adult means in “When I Grow Up”. Appearing in adult roles are Matt Folker, Heather Joyce-Byers, Cavin Moore, Noah Thompson, Becca Van Aken, Hannah Yoder, and Herb Ziegler.

Direction is by Sylvia Maloney, assisted by Becca Van Aken, with Erin Bradley as musical director and choreography by Cavin Moore. It features a set design by Michael Whitehill and Tom Rhodes with some very special effects, costumes by Tina Johnson and her team while Doug Kaufmann heads the lighting and sound department. Roald Dahl’s Matilda, the Musical will play at Church Hill Theatre from June 9 through June 25, with performances at 8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 pm on Sundays. Tickets are available on the website at churchhilltheaatre.org or through the box office at 410-556-6003.