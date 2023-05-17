Easton Beings New Era with Historic Swearing-In of Mayor Megan Cook

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The town of Easton marked a historic milestone as it welcomed its first-ever female mayor during a poignant swearing-in ceremony on Monday night. Mayor Megan Cook took the oath of office, promising to serve diligently and faithfully without partiality or prejudice.

The event was marked by heartfelt speeches from the outgoing council members Ron Engle and Al Silverstein, who reminisced about their eight years of service and expressed best wishes for the new council members and the mayor. They highlighted the progress made during their tenure, including downtown improvements, bike paths, and the Easton Point small area plan.

During her first report as Mayor, Cook acknowledged the significance of her election as the first woman to hold the office, stating that it marked “a monumental milestone in the journey towards equality and progress.” She expressed gratitude for the trailblazing women who came before her and hoped to make a meaningful impact for those who would follow. Cook quoted Eleanor Roosevelt, saying, “well-behaved women seldom make history,” emphasizing the power of women who write their own narratives and seize opportunities.

Mayor Cook will be meeting with department heads and staff in the coming weeks to discuss her goals and priorities moving forward. She looks forward to sharing these plans with the public and working together to inspire positive change in Easton.

The town of Easton embarks on a new era under the leadership of Mayor Cook and the newly sworn-in council members. With their commitment to the Constitution and the laws of the state, the town can anticipate a promising future filled with progress and collaboration.

Foundation of Hope Seeks Funding for Hope Center Construction in Easton

Another highlight was a presentation by The Foundation of Hope, led by President and CEO Keasha Haythe, appealed for funding to construct the Hope Center at 52 South Washington Street in Easton. Currently a vacant lot, the proposed center would serve as the organization’s headquarters and expand their afterschool programs.

The two-story, 5,400-square-foot Hope Center would house offices and HOPE programming on the upper floor, while the ground floor would feature community spaces and a teaching kitchen. Private offices for rent would provide additional revenue streams to sustain the program.

Support letters, including one from a grateful parent, emphasized the positive impact of the Foundation’s programs on young participants. The testimonial highlighted the value of social interactions, new friendships, and essential life skills such as budgeting and job preparation.

The Hope Center’s construction would allow for program expansion, increased staff, volunteers, and student participation. It would provide more opportunities for girls to access knowledge and resources crucial for their success.

Ms. Haythe’s leadership and collaborative efforts have inspired and motivated participants, empowering them to strive for excellence. The community eagerly awaits the positive transformation the Hope Center will bring.

The Foundation of Hope’s request for construction funding holds the promise of enriching the lives of young girls, equipping them with the necessary skills and resources for their future. The community eagerly supports this endeavor and looks forward to the opportunities it will provide.

As Ms. Haythe concluded her presentation, she invited questions from the counsel, allowing further exploration of the Foundation’s vision and plans for the Hope Center. The community eagerly awaits the counsel’s decision regarding funding allocation, as it has the potential for a substantial positive impact on the community.