Chester River Health Foundation Hosts 29th Annual Golf Fundraiser

The Chester River Health Foundation will host its 29th annual golf tournament at Chester River Yacht & Country Club on Friday, June 2. The fundraiser will benefit the creation of a state-of-the-art education center at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.

Previously a conference room, the new education center will feature videoconferencing technology that allows for group education and also provides space for in-person education for staff and community. Classes will include CPR training, safe sitter classes, and health-related support groups.

The Chester River Hospital Center Auxiliary is once again the event’s presenting sponsor.

“The tournament allows for 32 foursomes, and numerous sponsorship opportunities,” said Debra Lauser, event coordinator. “We have amazing prizes that both the skilled and lucky golfer will have a chance to win, including tickets to the 2024 Super Bowl at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, three opportunities to win $10,000 at the holes-in-one, and a $10,000 putting contest.”

“Every dollar raised will play a significant role in the health and well-being of our community, as funds raised will help re-establish community education programs that went silent during COVID, as well as foster new ones presented through the Shore Community Outreach Team,” said Maryann Ruehrmund, the Foundation’s executive director.

The registration fee is $200, which includes greens and cart fees, buffet lunch, snacks and beverages on the course and a post-tournament awards reception and dinner buffet. To register, contact Deb Lauser at 410-810-5661. For sponsorship opportunities, visitumcrhf.org.

Because of the essential role this annual fundraiser plays in the Foundation’s ability to provide funding for the highest priority hospital equipment, the tournament will be held rain or shine. For more information, please contact Ruehrmund at 410-810-5660 or by email at mruehrmund@umm.edu.

About the Chester River Health Foundation

The Chester River Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit Maryland corporation and the fiduciary responsible for soliciting, holding and disbursing charitable gifts that support excellence in patient care services exclusively at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. It is governed by a volunteer Board of Directors. Contributions fund the purchase of new and replacement medical equipment and technology, capital projects and scholarships for advanced health care education. The Foundation offers a complete array of philanthropy programs, from soliciting annual gifts through assistance with estate and legacy gift planning.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of 10 University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.