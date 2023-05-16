Ask Irma: What Are the Benefits of Socialization?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In a world where human beings are inherently social creatures, the value of community and social interaction cannot be overstated. The power of companionship and engagement becomes even more evident as we age, and the consequences of isolation can be profound. That is the Spy’s reason for checking in with Irma Toce, The CEO of Londonderry on the Tred Avon, as part of our ongoing”Ask Irma” series.

This video is approximately 3 minutes in length. For more information about Londonderry on the Tred Avon please go here.