Some of Talbot Mentors’ Young Scholars take a Look at Washington College

Ten Talbot County Scholars Program students, accompanied by one mentee and a guest student, recently embarked on a day-long tour of Washington College. The visit aimed to provide them with a glimpse of academic and campus life beyond high school.

The tour, organized as part of an ongoing partnership between Talbot Mentors and Washington College, offers young scholars examples of various academic pathways. Over the years, Washington College students have volunteered as academic tutors to help 6th through 12th-grade students with Math, English, and Social Studies.

The tour was led by Pat Nugent, the Director of Civic Engagement at Washington College, WC alum Kentavius Jones, Programs Director at Talbot Mentors, and Dr. Allyson DeMaagd, the College Success Manager.

The students explored various academic centers, such as The Writing Center and O’Neill Literary House and Press, as well as dormitories and other campus facilities while crossing the campus. The day ended with lunch at the College dining hall.

For the past 25 years, Talbot Mentors have been committed to addressing barriers to success for Talbot County students through nurturing mentoring relationships. In 2020, they introduced the Scholars Program (formerly known as Mid-Shore Scholars) as a key initiative. This program holds significant importance within the organization, with the ultimate goal of ensuring that 100% of their scholars gain admission to college, remain enrolled, and successfully graduate.

The Spy met the group at the Rose O’Neill Literary House, where author and Assistant Director Roy Kesey introduced the students to “the writers’ life” and talked about the importance of mutual writing aspirations in a shared creative environment.

Next, the group met with Rachel Rodriguez, the Director of the Writing Center, who explained how college students benefit from the assistance of peer writing consultants for any writing project they undertake.

The Spy interviewed Dr. Allyson DeMaagd, attended part of Rachel Rodriguez’s introduction to the Writing Center, and interviewed scholar Jose Norris.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. To find out more about Talbot Mentors, go here.