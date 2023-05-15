Save the Date for Local Health Expo

HomePorts is pleased to announce their annual Health and Wellness Expo on Thursday, October 21, from 8am to noon at the Kent County Family YMCA, 200 Scheeler Road in Chestertown.

The largest health fair in this region, it is a not-to-be-missed opportunity to become more informed on health issues that we face or may face and reflect on how we can stay well. This event is held in partnership with the Kent County Health Department and the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health.

Sponsorship and exhibitor information is available by contacting louiseandygoddard@gmail.com /443-480-1987, or by visiting https://homeports.org/events/