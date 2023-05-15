Pulling It All Together: Mid-Shore Health Improvement Coalition

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For centuries the Mid-Shore has always succeeded in whatever endeavor it seeks when it decides to work together, and that strategy is now being applied to the growing challenge of regional health for its residents.

Under the seasoned leadership Nicole Morris, a public health nurse with some 20 years of experience, the Mid Shore Health Improvement Coalition is bringing together over 150 individuals from more than 50 organizations, in a mission to address the health needs of Maryland’s Mid-Shore region.

The coalition, represented by health officers from Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties, focuses on critical issues such as diabetes, cancer, tobacco use, healthcare provider shortages, and transportation.

In response to the alarming statistic that one in three adults in this region is affected by pre-diabetes, the coalition has prioritized awareness-raising and lifestyle changes. An innovative online risk test helps individuals identify their risk, while medical providers have processes to screen and refer potential pre-diabetic patients to the National Diabetes Prevention Program.

This program, requiring a year-long commitment, supports individuals in making sustainable lifestyle changes, with the potential to prevent diabetes by up to 60%.

The Spy asked Nicole to stop by the Spy studio a few weeks ago to tell us more.

This video is approximately 5 minutes in length. For more information about the Mid Shore Health Improvement Coalition please go here.