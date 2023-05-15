Adkins Mystery Monday: Do You Know What Kind of Spider This Is?

Happy Mystery Monday! We met a very fuzzy and forthcoming spider — do you know what kind it is?

Last week, we asked you about deerberry (Vaccinium stamineum)! Deerberry is ericaceous and in the same genus as blueberries. Easily identified by their open bell shaped drooping flowers, deerberry blooms in May and is often found in dry, open woods. Birds and mammals will eat the berries and pollinators (especially bumblebees) will seek out the nectar. Brown elfin butterfly larvae will use ericaceous plants as a host plant and there are a number of native bees that specialize on Vacciniums. If you’re wondering what to plant in a dry, shaded area, a deerberry or fellow Vaccinium may be perfect to add beauty and ecological function to your yard.

