Emmanuel Church Celebrates new Piano with Free Concert

Emmanuel is pleased to present a concert dedicating our new grand piano! The community is welcome and invited to attend this free concert. Hand-crafted in Estonia, this lovely piano will sing with piano solos by Stephanie LaMotte along with duets with Avis Wheatley on the organ. Musicians from within the church who will be performing include John Schratwieser – tenor, Rollie Flynn – soprano, Dr. Helen Noble – flute, as well as the Emmanuel Choir. Guest performers from the community include Nevin Dawson on violin and River Voices from the Chester River Chorale. Reception to follow.

Emmanuel Church, Chester Parish – PIANO Dedication Concert

Friday , May 19, 2023 | 7:30 pm

Location: Emmanuel Church – 101 North Cross Street

Contact: Emmanuel Church Music Department

Phone: 410-778-3477

Email: emmanuelchestertown@gmail.com

URL: www.emmanuelchesterparish.org