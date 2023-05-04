KCPS Offers Summer Programs for Students

Students in Kent County Public Schools will have an opportunity to accelerate their learning with summer programs being offered in July.

Programs include acceleration academies, credit recovery, an algebra bootcamp and a chance to explore Kent County Public Schools’ Career and Technology Education (CTE) pathways.

Each elementary school and the middle school are offering summer acceleration academy programs.

The programs will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, July 10-27 at each respective school.

In addition, the Cub Club returns to H.H. Garnet Elementary School in Chestertown July 10-27. The Cub Club is for students entering pre-kindergarten and kindergarten in the 2023-24 school year.

Kent County High School is offering credit recovery July 5-27. The high school also will be offering an Algebra I Boot Camp for incoming freshmen July 5-20.

Both the credit recovery program and Algebra I Boot Camp will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Kent County Middle School in Chestertown.

Incoming high school freshmen have an opportunity to spend four days in July learning about the CTE program at Kent County High School.

The CTE discovery program is being held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 24-27 at Kent County High School in Worton.

Bus transportation is available for the Cub Club, all acceleration academies and the credit recovery program.

Learn more and sign up for any of these summer programs at https://tinyurl.com/2ykz8fhh.

Click here for the form in Spanish: https://tinyurl.com/ze757trf.