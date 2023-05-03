MENU

May 3, 2023

Meet Easton’s New Mayor: Megan Cook Wins with Clear Majority

Megan Cook made history by becoming the first woman to be elected Mayor receiving 1068  votes in Tuesday’s results. Cook had previously served on the council as the councilwoman for Easton’s Fourth Ward, having been elected in 2009.

