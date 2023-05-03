CASA Royale ~ A Dazzling Event to Support Local Children

You and your friends will be glad you joined CASA of the Mid-Shore on May 20th when the Trident Aircraft Hangarin Easton magically transforms into an elegant casino for CASA Royale! Featuring no-stakes casino games, vintage cars, themed gourmet cuisine and cocktails, and a few surprises, this charity gala will be a night to remember.

“Celebrating 33 years of serving vulnerable children, we are excited to present our spring party on May 20th! After the isolation caused by the pandemic, we look forward to spending time with friends as we raise needed funds to support our work with children under court protection due to maltreatment,” says Robin Davenport, Executive Director of CASA Mid-Shore.

A riff on James Bond and Casino Royale, CASA Royale will highlightBond-inspired cocktails like the Vesper, ‘shaken, not stirred,’ an upscale buffet, blackjack, a roulette wheel, and an inspiring guest speaker.

Dazzling and fun, this party will raise funds for CASA of the Mid-Shore’s unique work with local children who have been abused, neglected, or abandoned. Local Court Appointed Special Advocates strive to improve the quality of life for children in foster care by providing important information to judges about these children. Much of CASA’s work is behind the scenes where they spend time with children, advocate for their needs with agency partners, and serve as consistent, positive role models. Each CASA works with one child at a time with the belief that a forever home and love are possible for every child. The alchemy of hope occurs when children begin to believe in their own worth, where a better future is possible.

Sponsorship opportunities for CASA Royale can be viewed on CASA’s website or mailed at your request. For more information or to make reservations ($175/person), visit www.casamidshore.org or call Administrative Assistant Colleen Ryan at 410.822.2866, ext. 3. Mark your calendars for May 20, 2023 to support the children who need CASA by their sides.