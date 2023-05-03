Arts in Garnet’s Garden

H.H. Garnet Elementary School’s annual garden party celebrating the arts returns this month.

The community is invited to Garnet Elementary School from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11 for Arts in the Garden, a free family event.

Come see the newly installed sculpture “The Butterfly” by Constance Swaniker, an artist from Ghana.

The final mural panel by Kent County Parks and Recreation students and artist KaytiDidriksen will be displayed.

Music teacher Jodi Bortz will conduct musical performances by Garnet’s chorus and band.

Art teacher Aimee Boumiea will have students’ artwork on display.

In addition, the school will unveil student-painted garden signs among the plants in the Good Seeds Garden, as well as the fifth grade legacy painted rocks along the pathway.

The Garnet Judy Center Early Learning Hub and Chestertown RiverArtsKidSPOT will have activities for children.

Food trucks will be on hand as well.

Garnet Elementary School is located at 320 Calvert St., Chestertown.