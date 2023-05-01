Naturalist Andy Brown to Speak About Barn Owls in Maryland at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge

Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge is hosting a special evening presentation featuring naturalist Andy Brown, discussing “Barn Owls in Maryland: Their Ecology and Conservation.” The presentation will take place at the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.

Barn owls are found throughout Maryland, however despite their widespread distribution, barn owl populations are declining across the state. Learn more about their ecology and the challenges barn owls face at this evening presentation.

Presenter Andy Brown is retired from Calvert County Natural Resources Division, where he worked for 34 years as a naturalist. He has a BS in Wildlife Management from Frostburg State University and an MS in Public Administration from Central Michigan University. Andy grew up in Prince Georges County, MD, where he began birding as a teenager with Prince Georges Audubon and received his bird banding license at age 16. Andy began working with Barn Owls in the Patuxent River Valley in the early 1990s. He currently serves on the Maryland Bird Conservation Partnership Farmland Raptor Committee as the Barn Owl coordinator and is active in Barn Owl research nationwide with the Global Owl Project. He is on the Board of Directors for the Eastern Bird Banding Association. Andy currently resides in Frederick County, MD.

Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, located on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, protects over 32,000 acres of rich tidal marsh, mixed hardwood and pine forest, managed freshwater wetlands and cropland for a diversity of wildlife. To learn more, visit our website at www.fws.gov/refuge/blackwater or @BlackwaterNWR.

The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. We are both a leader and trusted partner in fish and wildlife conservation, known for our scientific excellence, stewardship of lands and natural resources, dedicated professionals, and commitment to public service. For more information on our work and the people who make it happen, visit www.fws.gov.