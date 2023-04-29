Mother’s Day Benefit Concerts at Church Hill Theatre

Church Hill Theatre invites the community to honor our mothers at benefit concerts by local legend, Karen Somerville on May 13 and 14. The front doors to our fully renovated performance space will finally be open and we will serve champagne and nibbles during intermission.

Church Hill Theatre is again truly open to the public, after the long Covid interruption, offering a wide mix of dramas, musicals, comedies, workshops, and the popular Greenroom Gang summer camp for children. Although some shows play to full houses, ticket sales never cover operations and many of our important, but edgier, dramas attract smaller audiences. A popular musical can cost more than $20,000 to produce (including royalties, costumes, sets, musician fees and special effects). With our affordable tickets, even filling every seat at every show would only bring in about $15,000. Therefore, like almost all arts venues, CHT relies on grants and generous donors to stay in business. This special fundraising event, sponsored by ShoreToBeFun Photography, is offered to benefit the organization, our audiences—and all our mothers.

Karen Somerville &Sombarkin will present a specially curated Mothers’ Day show including jazz, gospel, blues and classic pop songs. Karen was a background vocalist on the Stevie Wonder “Songs in the Key of Life” tour in 2014 and her one-woman show, “Just Call Me Billlie,” is a moving tribute to the great Billie Holiday. The ensemble will be performing at Church Hill Theatre at 7 pm on Saturday, May 13 and at 4 pm on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14. Early bird tickets are available until April 30 for $40 on our website, churchhilltheatre.org or by phoning the box office at (410) 556-6003. After April 30, tickets, will be $50.

CHT will also welcome participants in the May 13 Maryland House & Garden Pilgrimage to tour the Art Deco building and learn more about our programs. Ticket information for this event at mhgp.org.