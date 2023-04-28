Gunston Earns Four First Place Finishes at MD State Rowing Championship

The Gunston School hosted the Maryland State High School Rowing Championship on Saturday, April 23, 2023 at their 75-acre waterfront campus in Centreville, Md. In addition to Gunston rowers, the event welcomed Elizabeth Seton High School, Roland Park Country School, Freedom Rowers and Baltimore Community Rowing to campus to compete.

The event was sponsored by Washington College with races beginning at 8:30 a.m. Rowers competed in a 1,500-meter sprint style race on the Corsica River. Events included doubles, 4’s and 8’s in Men & Women’s Varsity, JV, and Novice levels.

“Our rowers have worked tremendously hard all season,” said Assistant Athletic Director for Gunston’s Waterfront & Head Rowing Coach Natalie Reading ’16. “They’ve been committed to workouts and staying focused both on and off the water. Saturday was a moment for all of that hard work to be put on display. I am incredibly proud of our team’s performance, and looking forward to seeing how we will build on this momentum.”

Gunston earned four first place finishes throughout the day. The women’s varsity four, women’s JV four, women’s varsity eight, and men’s varsity 4 all took home gold medals. Gunston’s men’s double, who has been rowing together for 3 days, took bronze in their event. The men’s novice eight claimed second, and men’s JV four took third.

“It was an incredibly windy day that tested rowers, coxswains, and coaches alike,” explained Reading. “Athletes were rowing into the wind, fighting their way down the course. The day concluded with the Women’s Varsity 8 race, shortened due to choppy water on the first half of the course. Roland Park and Gunston fought back and forth to be out in front all the way down the race course, with Gunston pulling out ahead during their sprint.”

For the day’s full results, click here.

Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located on 75 waterfront acres in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.