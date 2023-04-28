Authors & Oysters: Henry Corrigan

The Bookplate is happily continuing their popular Authors & Oysters event series at The Retriever Bar in 2023. Author Mary Hardcastle was featured in the most recent Authors & Oysters event on April 26th. Next up on Wednesday, May 3rd at 6pm, all are invited to The Retriever to welcome local author Henry Corrigan as he discusses his thriller, “A Man In Pieces”.

“How far would you go to protect your family? Driven by bad choices and worse options, a desperate father-to-be must battle his abusive boss for the last slot at a dead-end job, but the fight may lead one of them to murder.

Mike Harper would like nothing more than to burn his dead-end job to the ground. But with a wife on bed rest and a son on the way, discovering that the company is downsizing couldn’t come at a worse time. Now, struggling to stay afloat, Mike is forced to fight for the last remaining spot to secure his family’s future. It’s too bad that Tom, his obnoxious boss, is in the same boat.

Tom Downes is a man with few friends and even fewer prospects, but the aging veteran has never gone down without a fight. Now, with his health failing and his marriage falling apart, Tom is willing to do whatever it takes to keep his job.

With a blinding snowstorm closing in, these two desperate men will battle each other on a long and twisted road fraught with heart-breaking losses – and murder. For when it comes to staying afloat, the American Dream can break anyone…”

Henry Corrigan is an omnivore author, poet and playwright who writes every kind of story. Whether it’s horror or science fiction, erotica or poetry, high fantasy or children’s books, he writes it all… Always an avid reader, Henry started writing poetry in middle school but it wasn’t until he started writing erotica in high school that he really learned the mechanics of writing. What started out as private stories and love letters, soon became publications in anthologies. To date, he has the rough drafts of two science fiction books, one horror novella, one play, four children’s books, numerous poems and several song lyrics waiting in the wings. Henry lives in Middletown, Delaware with his wife and their children.

“An absorbing tale of one man’s downfall-piece by piece.” – Joan Livingston, author of the Isabel Long mystery series

For more event details contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or contact@thebookplate.net. This event is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required. The next Authors & Oysters event is scheduled for 5/31 with local author, Michael Stang. All events are held in the back room of The Retriever, located at 337 ½ High Street in Chestertown, Maryland.