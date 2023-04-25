KCPL Announces “Ready to Hatch” Program for Expectant Parents

If you are getting ready to welcome a new baby into your family, join Kent County Public Library for Ready to Hatch!

All expectant parents are welcome at this interactive early literacy program where you’ll learn about your baby-to-be through songs and fun, brain-building activities.

KCPL will host two sessions of Ready to Hatch in May, one in-person and one virtual. The same information will be presented at both sessions, so you can choose which one works best for you and your schedule. All attendees can enter raffle drawings for great prizes, provided in partnership by the Judy Center and KCPL, including a prenatal massage gift certificate, gift cards from local businesses, and more. Everyone who registers will receive a workshop kit that includes free books, a calendar, and song sheet. If you register for the virtual session, the workshop kit will be available for pick up from the library May 8-16 so that you will have the materials you need to participate in the session on May 16.

The in-person session includes a catered lunch and free childcare.

Space is limited for both sessions. Please register!

In-Person Session | Chestertown Branch

Saturday, May 13th | 1pm

Virtual Session

Tuesday, May 16th | 6pm

Ready to Hatch is presented in partnership with the Judy Center Early Learning Hub, Mother Goose on the Loose, the Maryland State Library Agency, and the Maryland State Department of Education.

For more information or to register, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410.778.3636.