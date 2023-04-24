Adkins Mystery Monday: What Stunning Insect Did We Find?

Happy Mystery Monday! What stunning insect did we find?

Last week, we asked you about Jacob’s ladder (Polemonium reptans)! Jacob’s ladder thrives in well-drained soil in the part shade. Naturally occurring in rich, moist woods and streambanks, this native perennial produces delicate bell-shaped blue flowers in the spring. It is an important source of pollen and nectar for native bees, especially bumble bees. Its common name is likely derived from the arrangement of leaflets, which look like rungs of a ladder. It is sometimes also referred to as Greek valerian.

#adkinsarboretum #mysterymonday #mysteryinsect #mysteryplant #jacobsladder #nativeephemeral #springflowers #carolinecounty