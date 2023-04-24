A Fresh Wave of Research: A Chat with Horn Point Labs’ New Director Mike Sieracki

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There might be no better way to celebrate Earth Day than to introduce our readers to Mike Sieracki, the new director of Horn Point Laboratory in Cambridge, one of the country’s leading research institutions for interdisciplinary programs in oceanography, water quality, restoration of seagrasses, marshes and shellfish and for expertise in ecosystem modeling

As the son of a psychologist working with veterans, Sieracki grew up near Perry Point, Maryland, where he developed an affinity for water and exploration. This fascination continued as he studied at the University of Delaware and the University of Rhode Island, eventually earning a PhD in oceanography.

Sieracki’s early career saw him building automated microscope systems to better understand the ocean’s ecology, working at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science and eventually moving to Maine’s Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Science. After 20 years of research and exploration, Sieracki took his expertise to the National Science Foundation, where he oversaw a wide range of marine science programs.

Now, as Horn Point Labs’ new director, Sieracki brings his wealth of experience and passion for collaboration to the institution. With a focus on Cambridge and Dorchester County, he aims to contribute to the community and continue Horn Point’s legacy of groundbreaking research.

In his first interview with the Spy, Mike talks about the challenge and the necessity of having scientific research move at a more rapid speed from the laboratory to policy makers as the Shore and our world prepares for a warmer planet and higher sea levels.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about the University of Maryland’s Horn Point Laboratory please go here.