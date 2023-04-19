“The Aliens”: A Provocative Take on Friends and Outcasts at the Groove in Cambridge

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Director Iz Clemens and Actor Ben VanNest are set to bring Annie Baker’s “The Aliens” to life on stage. The play explores the lives of three individuals who find a shared connection in their feelings of being social outcasts. Clemens was drawn to the play’s focus on hyperrealistic moments and intimate relationships between the characters. VanNest added that the play does not offer a clean resolution but instead offers a direction for moving forward.

Set in a small town in Vermont, the play follows Jasper and KJ, two thirty-somethings who discuss music and poetry in an alley behind a coffee shop. They are joined by Evan, a high school student who works at the coffee shop, and the trio forms an unexpected bond.

With a small cast and an emphasis on naturalism, “The Aliens” promises to offer a beautiful and challenging portrayal of the human experience. The play will run at the Dorchester County Center for the Arts on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from April 21-30. Clemens and VanNest’s insights into the play offer a glimpse into the production’s potential, and theatergoers can look forward to a thought-provoking performance.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. Tickets can be bought here