It’s Gala Time at the Academy Art Museum

The Board of Trustees and staff of the Academy Art Museum cordially invite you to a celebration of AAM’s visionary accomplishments and partnership with our community. This year’s Spring Event, Art Alive at 65, celebrates 65 years of creating transformational art experiences for the mid-shore of Maryland.

The Spring Event will be held on Saturday, May 6 from 5 – 8:30 pm at the Academy Art Museum. View the Museum’s new exhibitions In Praise of Shadows: Jun’ichiro Tanizaki and Modern & Contemporary Art and LaToya Hobbs: Woodcuts, while enjoying cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Then experience an immersive performance artwork by Baltimore-based artist Hoesy Corona, in conjunction with the current installation in the Museum’s Atrium, Terrestrial Caravan. The evening’s festivities will continue with live music, dinner, drinks and dessert in the celebratory tent. Proceeds from the event provide vital funding for the Museum’s exhibitions and educational programming.

AAM Director Sarah Jesse notes, “The Spring Event is one of our most important fundraising events of the year and vital to enabling our free programs and exhibitions. This year is particularly special—we’re celebrating the 65th anniversary of the Academy and the incredible impact of the museum in our community over decades. The Spring Event supports a great cause, plus it’s a very fun and exciting evening.”

To purchase tickets to Art Alive at 65, click here (https://academyartmuseum.org/events/spring-event/) or contact Elaine Gallagher at 410-822-2787 or egallagher@academyartmuseum.org.

About the Academy Art Museum



As the premier art museum on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, the Academy Art Museum presents high-quality exhibitions and a full range of art classes for visitors of all ages. Past exhibitions have featured artists such as James Turrell, Robert Rauschenberg, Mark Rothko, Pat Steir and Richard Diebenkorn. The permanent collection focuses on works on paper by American and European artists from four centuries including recent acquisitions by Graciela Iturbide and Zanele Muholi. Arts educational programs range from life drawing lessons to digital art instruction, and include lunchtime and cocktail hour concerts, lectures and special art events, as well as a Fall Craft Show celebrating 26 years. AAM also provides arts education to school children from the region and is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. To continue the institutional movement of offering free public programming and to give barrier-free access to art, AAM eliminated admission fees in 2023.

Location: 106 South Street, Easton, Maryland

Hours: Tuesday-Wednesday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Thursday-Friday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, and Saturday-Sunday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Closed Mondays and Federal holidays.

Admission: Free