Casting Call! TAP Announces Auditions for LOOKING

Tred Avon Players will be hosting auditions for its production of LOOKING which will be performed August 17-27, 2023, at the Oxford Community Center in Oxford, MD.

AUDITION DATES AND LOCATIONS

April 25 and April 27, 6 pm at Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road, Oxford, MD

April 29, 10 am at TAP office, 114 N Washington Street, Easton, MD – 2nd floor

CASTING

TAP will be casting two men and two women who are comfortable playing middle-aged roles. All ethnicities, body types, abilities, skill levels, etc. are welcome to audition and will be considered for roles. See specific characters in the play summary.

PLAY SUMMARY

A single personal ad inadvertently draws four middle-aged singles together when Val and Andy arrange to meet on a blind date, dragging Nina and Matt along for moral support. High romance and contagious laughter are the result.

Written by Norm Foster, LOOKING is the story of four middle-aged singles who are seeking relationships while navigating life’s pitfalls. Andy and Matt are long-time buddies looking for surefire ways to meet women. Val and Nina are best friends forever looking to meet men. Val is an OR nurse, Andy is in the storage business, Nina is a police officer, and Matt is the host of a morning radio show. Val agrees to meet Andy at a bar, and Nina and Matt are coaxed into joining their friends for support. Their relationships progress through the following weeks, setting off laughable plot twists and an unexpected hookup. Cleverly written, funny and insightful, Looking shows us we don’t always get what we set our sights on, but what we end up with can be an unexpected surprise.

Alison Lynch will be directing LOOKING. Readings will be selected scenes (sides) from the script provided during the audition. You can reach Alison by text at 410-476-7437 or by emailing mrslynch1004@gmail.com for any special accommodations.

PRODUCTION CREW

TAP also needs a LOOKING production crew – sets, lights, sound, costumes, and stage crew. If you are interested, come to any audition to find out more information, or send an email to mrslynch1004@gmail.com.

ABOUT TRED AVON PLAYERS

Founded in 1982, the Tred Avon Players is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to enrich, educate and entertain its community by providing a high-quality theater experience. Hundreds of local performers, stagehands, audience members and donors have been the backbone of its success throughout the decades. To learn how you can get involved and to purchase tickets for upcoming shows, visit www.tredavonplayers.org and follow Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.