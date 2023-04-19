Auditions for the Garfield Center’s SAST to be Held May 2nd, 4th, and 6th

The Garfield Center for the Arts is gearing up for its annual celebration of playwrights, directors and actors who delight in the art of the 10-minute play! Short Attention Span Theatre (SAST) offers an evening of 10-minute plays, designed to hold your attention for “just. long. enough.”

Auditions for this year’s SAST will be held at the Garfield Center on Tuesday, May 2 at 6:30 PM, Thursday, May 4th at 6:30 PM, and Saturday, May 6th at 2:00 PM. For the production, the GCA is seeking actors and stage crew. Auditions will consist of cold readings from scripts being considered for presentation.

Short Attention Span Theatre will run three weekends: June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9. As it is every year, the show will feature a multitude of actors and directors as well as continuing our long tradition of premiering original works by local playwrights and playwrights from around the world.

For any additional inquiries about auditions, please contact GCA Executive Director Steven Arnold at sarnold@garfieldcenter.org.