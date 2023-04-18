Rock Hall Town Council Candidate Forum

The League of Women Voters of Kent County and the Greater Rock Hall Business Association will jointly sponsor a forum for the candidates for the Rock Hall Town Council on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, from 7:00 -8:30 pm at the Rock Hall Volunteer Fire House. Invited candidates running for the two open seats on the council include Richard Seewald, David Jones and incumbents Carolyn Jones and Eleanor Collyer. Candidates will have an opportunity to introduce themselves and will then answer questions from the League and GRHBA. The audience will have an opportunity to ask questions and the candidates will each have a closing statement. The forum will be followed by a Meet and Greet with James Cook, unopposed mayoral candidate.

The event will be livestreamed to facebook.com/LWVKCMD and available following completion of the forum on the League of Women Voters of Kent County’s website at kent-lwvmaryland.nationbuilder.com and the town’s website rockhallmd.com/town-hall.

No demonstrations, campaign signs or literature are allowed in the forum venue, including indications of support for a candidate on clothing, signage, or buttons larger than two inches.

The League of Women Voters in a nonpartisan political organization dedicated to promoting informed and active citizen participation in government; it does not support or oppose any political parties or candidates for office.