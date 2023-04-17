Spy Long Form: Mayor of Easton Election Town Hall Meeting

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Last night, the The Avalon Foundation and the Spy Newspapers collaborated on a community Town Hall meeting of candidates running for the mayor of Easton. Moderated by Spy columnist Craig Fuller, councilmembers Megan Cook and Al Silverstein joined incumbent mayor Bob Willey in answering questions about the future of Easton in preparation of the May 2, 2023 election.

We present the evening’s program in its entirety.

The Tuesday May 2 2023 election polling location will be held at Easton Volunteer Firehouse (315 Leonard Rieck Drive) from 7:00 am – 8:00 pm. The Board of Canvassers will meet Wednesday May 3, 2023 in the Town Hall Council Chambers to count absentee ballots and certify the election.

This video is approximately 110 minutes in length.